Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been special for many reasons. Not only has it been a relief amid the pandemic but has been our companion for over 10 years now. One of the special reasons why we have loved the show is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Not to forget her hilarious bond with husband, Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi. Well, the on-screen characters recently reunited but there’s a twist.

As most of us know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast will be seen on this weekend’s episode of India’s Best Dancer. We have already been treated with some BTS pictures featuring Munmun Dutta, Tarun Mahashabde, Amit Bhatt, Jennifer Mistry amongst others. There were even some fun moments shared with judges Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora.

It is a ritual that India’s Best Dancer contestants usually end up paying tributes to the judges in some way or the other. A special sneak peek was witnessed when Dilip Joshi was spotted enacting Jethalal and one of the contestants turned into Dayaben.

The fun didn’t stop there. Dilip Joshi and his fake Dayaben were even sharing the stage together. Some of the viral pictures show them shaking a leg and we’re sure it’s going to be worth witnessing. Meanwhile, there remains another glimpse of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor dancing with Malaika Arora.

Just not Dilip, even Amit Bhatt who plays Champaklal was seen dancing alongside Malaika. It must have been a dream come true for both the actors. What more could they have asked for?

Yesterday, Munmun Dutta expressed her happiness on meeting Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. She took to her Instagram to share selfies that she took with each of the judges. Along with that, the Taarak Mehta’s Babita also shared a heartfelt note.

“Last night our team went on the set of India’s Best Dancer… And woaah .. It was INCREDIBLE !! The stage was on fire with fascinating performances and I haven’t had this much fun in a long time,” Munmun wrote.

