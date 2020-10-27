Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans we’re back to entertain you. Today, it’s not about any facts related to the actors but instead a real-life situation shared by Kush Shah aka Goli. It’s related to Nidhi Bhanushali aka ‘old’ Sonu which is hard to believe.

As we all know, initially it was Jheel Mehta who nailed the role of Sonu Bhide in the show. She was the part of the show for five years, from 2008 to 2013. In 2013, she was replaced by Nidhi. She played Sonu for six years i.e. from 2013 and 2019. And as of now, Palak Sidhwani is portraying the character.

Back in 2018, TVTimes had an interview with Tapu Sena of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was really fun to watch them pulling legs of each other. During a chat, Kush Shah aka Goli made an shocking revelation about Nidhi Bhanushali, which took everyone by surprise.

During a chat, Kush Shah revealed that nobody initially liked Nidhi Bhanushali but apart from him, no one was verbal about it. He further added that it took time for him to accept Nidhi as Sonu after Jheel Mehta’s exit. Interestingly, Nidhi revealed that initially she had catfights with Kush but later, he became one of her close friends.

Recently, Kush had revealed the impact Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had on their lives. “Our life has changed completely. My relatives would call me Kush as a kid but after I started working on the show, they started calling me by my screen name Goli so this goes on to prove how our life has changed. Now, Kush doesn’t come first, they address me as Goli. I am very grateful and thankful for the love that the audience has given us,” Kush had told ETimes TV in a throwback interview.

Being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has its own perks. Revealing a few fan moments Kush further added to the portal, “There have been many incidents, but one thing that is very sweet and I would like to share with everyone. The rickshaw and taxi drivers refuse to take money or fare from us. Even if we insist they don’t take it, which is very sweet of them. They consider us as their family. I feel very grateful.”

