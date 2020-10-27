Nora Fatehi & Terence Lewis’ Sizzling Chemistry On Pehla Pehla Pyaar Will Make You Believe They’re A Match Made In Heaven, WATCH!

India’s Best Dancer has found a new sizzling pair and it seems love is blooming. Well, not really but Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis’ chemistry makes us feel like they’re a match made in heaven. The Bharat actress returned on the stage of India’s Best Dancer last weekend. A lot happened and below is all the scoop you need.

As fans know, Nora recently featured in Guru Randhawa’s music video titled, Naach Meri Rani. The song is an immediate hit and has already made to many playlists. Albeit, Fatehi recently graced India’s Best Dancer sets in order to promote her music video.

Time and again, everyone starting from Bharti Singh to Geeta Kapoor kept teasing Terence Lewis with Nora Fatehi. There was a moment when the ace choreographer kept his eyes hooked as Nora was about to give her judgement and it turned into a moment in itself.

But the highlight of the episode turned out to be the moment when Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis danced together on Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai. Yes, we’re talking about the mesmerizing love song performed by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hai Koun…!

As seen in the video, Nora was a little shy the entire time while Terence dubbed the song. There was an also a moment when Lewis picked the Bharat actress in his arms. The crowd including co-judges Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapoor were left jaw-dropped too.

Check it out below:

There remains another viral video doing rounds on the internet. Geeta welcomed Nora back on India’s Best Dancer and asked her what she has done to Terence. Even Malaika teased the actress multiple times and it was too much fun for the audience.

Meanwhile, earlier it was being said that Nora Fatehi is returning back on India’s Best Dancer due to low TRPs. However, later it was found that the appearance was only planned for the promotional purpose.

