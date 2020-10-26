Priyanka Chopra Beats Monday Blues & The Golf Ball Out Of The Park!

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a video that captures her playing golf. In the Instagram video, Priyanka is seen attempting a shot at a driving range.

“In between ‘shots’ #PracticeMakesPerfect. Thanks for your help @thlpntzk,” she captioned the image, where she is seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with white gloves.

Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, “A World Of Calm”.

Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves, reports deadline.com.

Currently living in the US with husband, singer Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger” co-starring Aadarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram, where she shared stills from the film directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. She also penned a note about the story.

“So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER – directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel?” she wrote.

“This is a story about a family and the plight of one man — Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time.

“Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

