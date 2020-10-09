Kate Winslet Recalls 2004 Saturday Night Live's Atmosphere As A 'Hotbed Of Anxiety'

Academy Award-winning film actress Kate Winslet has now revealed that improvising on the fly in front of a live studio audience still proved to be a daunting experience. During an interview, she recalled her experience of taking a centre-stage on SNL in 2004.

Advertisement

During an interview, the Titanic star reminisced about one of the more stressful moments of her career appearing on SNL in 2004. However, she said that the beloved comedy sketch program almost had the best of her.

Advertisement

In a chat with Hamptons International Film Festival’s A Conversation With…series, Kate Winslet said that “When I did ‘SNL’ I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. I was the next show after. Let me tell you, that studio was just a hotbed of anxiety.”

Watch the video interview here:

The 45-year-old actress continued, “There’s this thing of the opening monologue and they kept saying to me, ‘Kate we’re so sorry, we just don’t have it yet … give us a moment.'”

Kate Winslet also explained that she grew worried due to delays in her opening monologue, which didn’t help her to prepare for it. She said, “It gets to Friday when we have the dress rehearsal, no opening monologue. I’m literally sh**ing myself. [I said,] ‘Guys please just make something up, let me make something up, just tell me what I’m doing’”.

“They go, ‘Can you tap dance?’” the actress added and explaining that she took a three-hour rehearsal of a tap-dancing and singing routine before attending the dress rehearsal. She then said laughing, “And then we’re recording the show live.”

A week before Kate Winslet hosting debut in 2004, Ashlee Simpson was set to perform her song ‘Autobiography’ on SNL and suddenly her prerecorded song ‘Pieces of Me’ began playing before she even raised the microphone to her mouth.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Kate Winslet’s upcoming film, Ammonite, is all set to premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival. The event is organised on Thursday, October 14.

What do you think about Kate Winslet’s experience on SNL? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ex-Bon Jovi Guitarist Richie Sambora Has No Regrets Of Quitting The Band!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube