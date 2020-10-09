Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz To Have Two Grand Weddings & We Are Struggling To Plan Even One

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding details have been the talk of every tabloid lately. The 21-year-old photographer proposed model girlfriend back in July and since then legendary footballer David Beckham and Posh girl Victoria Beckham has been busy planning the grand wedding of their son.

Reportedly, Brooklyn and Nicola will have two grand wedding ceremonies on both sides of the Atlantic.

According to The Sun, brother Romeo (18) and Cruz (15) will be the best men for their elder brother Brooklyn Beckham and mother, Victoria Beckham will be designing the dress for the bride, Nicola Peltz.

But do y’all know who’s going to be the chief bridesmaid for the Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding? It’s none other than his little sister, Harper (9).

The couple is having two ceremonies at Florida and Cotswolds respectively. Florida because it’s Nicola’s hometown and Cotswolds because that’s Beckham’s estate and no brownie points for guessing that it’s going to be one lavish wedding with A-list Hollywood celebrities from across the world.

David and his sons, Romeo and Cruz are going to give the speech at the reception and we can only imagine how emotional it’s going to be for the family.

A source close to the publication revealed, “Brooklyn is incredibly family-focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates. Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.”

The insider also revealed that Victoria will be designing Nicola’s wedding dress and is going to be minimal design and has also considered designing a suit for the bride-to-be.

For those of you who don’t know, Victoria also designed for her BFF Eva Longoria’s wedding dress along with Meghan Markle’s Christmas dress.

The guestlist will obviously include Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner. Reportedly, Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir John Elton is gonna give a stellar performance at the wedding.

We definitely can’t wait for more details to fill in for the wedding. Are y’all excited for Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding? Share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

