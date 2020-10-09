Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are on cloud 9 these days. The new parents seem to be in awe of their little bundle of Joy. However, the couple has chosen to stay discreet about their newborn. Both the model and the singer do tease their fans by giving a little sneak-peek of their baby girl.

Well, last month, the young lovebird’s Zayn and Gigi became a family of three when they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The couple who is super busy these days in taking care of their new-born finally found some time for each other.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently had a romantic date night. It’s almost going to be a month since their tiny munchkin’s arrival and keeping some time for themselves aside as a couple, Hadid and Malik recently had a romantic date night at home itself. Baby ZiGi was being taken care of by her doting grandmother Yolanda Hadid. The model shared this update on her Instagram stories. Check out the post below:

While we didn’t get a ZiGi selfie like one would have hoped for; instead, Gigi Hadid treated us with a run-through of the food she made for date night on Instagram Stories. Sharing the end result of the lip-smacking food as her IG story, the 25-year-old supermodel wrote, “Mom & dad’s first date night. (She’s in the other room with Oma but miss her so much lol.)”

Awww! Aren’t they adorable? Despite becoming parents. Gigi and Zayn know very well how to keep their romance alive. And we are sure fans are loving it. But, we are desperately waiting to see baby ZiGi guys! What about you?

Gigi Hadid had announced the arrival of her baby girl through a cute Instagram post which was captioned as, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love.” The new momma had gushed on Instagram while sharing a black and white snap of her daughter’s tiny hand.

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s date night?

