Spider-Man 3: Benedict Cumberbatch To Reprise Doctor Strange In The Tom Holland Starrer?

While Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes, his mentor played by various seasoned actors have also made a special place in our hearts. If the latest reports are to go by, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3 might find his next mentor in Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor might reprise his fantasy superhero Doctor Strange in the third instalment. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

The third instalment of Spider-Man has been in the news for its casting coup. Benedict’s probable entry to the film is yet another. Before Sherlock fame, the makers have roped in Jamie Fox to play Electro. The actor was last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker.

Advertisement

What has left the audience excited is the fact that, as per Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch is not just stepping in as Doctor Strange but also Spider-Man’s mentor. The same role that Robert Downey Jr garnered love for. Tom Holland and RDJ’s bond in the universe was hailed and adored by everyone. Downey played Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Meanwhile, not just Spider-Man 3, Benedict Cumberbatch is also reprising Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The actor is about to begin shooting for the same soon. Now the tricky part is, Tom Holland is about to begin shooting for the film in October in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to begin shooting for Multiverse of Madness this month but in London. In that case, it is a mystery about how the Sherlock actor will shoot for the Tom Holland starrer.

The final title of Spider-Man 3 is not out yet. As per the reports in various portals, it was titled Spider-Man: Homesick. The news did not impress fans and many had even expressed their dismay on Twitter. Meanwhile, the film also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, and Jacob Batalon alongside Tom Holland, Jamie Fox, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film is set to release on December 17, 2021. What do you think about Benedict’s probable casting? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Promotes Indian Drink ‘Haldi Doodh’ & Internet Is Going Crazy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube