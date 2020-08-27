Some characters are iconic and Sherlock Holmes is one of them. Actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr have already played the detective in the past. The new actor to join the bandwagon of playing this high intelligent persona is Henry Cavill.

Recently, Netflix unveiled Enola Holmes trailer starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. The Man of Steel actor plays her brother Sherlock Holmes in it. As soon as the trailer was out, comparisons began to flood on social media. People started discussing who is better among these 3 talented actors.

Yesterday, Koimoi conducted a poll on Twitter. We asked people to vote for the best Sherlock Holmes according to them. Initially, Robert Downey Jr was ahead in the game with maximum votes. However, as time passed by, Benedict Cumberbatch received the maximum votes. Henry Cavill has sadly received the least votes in this poll.

However, we have seen Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr portray this detective. On the other hand, Henry Cavill’s judgement for voting has come only on the basis of the trailer. We never know the numbers might change after Enola Holmes releases.

Doctor Strange actor wins by 47.3% votes followed by RDJ who received 44% votes. The Batman V Superman star got only 8.7 per cent votes.

Take a look at the result below:

This result is also not a huge surprise as Benedict Cumberbatch is an epitome of perfection with his portrayal as Sherlock. It has been 3 years since season 4 came out. But fans are still hoping there will be another season. Neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed anything.

Robert Downey Jr will be seen in third Sherlock films alongside Jude Law. Henry Cavill’s Enola Holmes hits the Netflix screens on September 23, 2020.

