Gigi Hadid Looks Like A GODDESS Flaunting Baby Bump In Her Latest Photoshoot!

Those who were asking, why Gigi Hadid is being ‘cagey’ about her baby bump? Well, you guys are in for a treat. The fashion model has just shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump and looks like a goddess.

Captioning her first Instagram post, she wrote, “growin an angel :)”

Her second post was a gallery of two more stunning pictures. Take a look below:

Posting 3 more pictures as her 3rd post, Gigi thanked her fans for sending out good wishes for her. She wrote, “cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

Gigi and Zayn Malik confirmed her pregnancy earlier in January this year. A while ago, Gigi decided to move to Zayn’s New York mansion to raise their child together.

Meanwhile, Gigi recently revealed that she is missing her hobby during the pregnancy period. It was during an interaction with a fan, Gigi revealed what she is missing the most.

On Twitter, a fan asked Gigi Hadid if she has enjoyed horseback riding during the pregnancy phase. To which Gigi replied that initially she did but not anymore.

Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!! https://t.co/4dS2s4IQTn — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 9, 2020

Earlier this month, Gigi also shared a lovey-dovey picture of her & Zayn on Instagram with her fans. The picture which shows both of them sharing a warm kiss is captioned as, “baby daddy ☺️”

