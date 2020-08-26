Angelina Jolie Proves She’s The MOST Stylish Single Mother & There’s Nothing Holding Her Back!

Angelina Jolie is single-handedly managing everything amid the pandemic. From her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt to running errands every now and again; the Maleficent actress is acing at everything like a PRO.

Recently, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress was spotted with daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles buying school supplies for her kids.

Angelina rocked an all-black off-shoulder dress and looked drop-dead gorgeous. The dress that the Maleficent actress wore was from Gabriela Hearst and paired it with Valentino’s VLogo flat sandals.

Jolie kept the look minimalistic with no jewellery just a black mask on her face and a middle parting casual hair-bun.

Vivienne, on the other hand, wore a grey t-shirt with black boxer shorts and a face mask.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne buying school supplies in LA. August 23, 2020. pic.twitter.com/qttWktAFjM — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) August 24, 2020

Isn’t the Maleficent actress’ the most stylish single mother? Hands down to her.

The Maleficent actress’ casual style is chic, comfortable yet elegant. Ever since the pandemic began, Jolie has been spotted quite a few times and made heads turn with her subtle fashion choices every single time.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie’s divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt isn’t finalised yet. They’re both fighting a legal battle for the custody of their kids named Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina had filed for divorce back in 2016 and the world came crashing for all the Brangelina fans as this wasn’t expected at all.

Angelina Jolie is hands down one of the most stylish mothers in the world.

