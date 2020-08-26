Stranger Things Fame Noah Schnapp AKA Will Byers Slammed By Twitterati For Using The N-Word

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers has come under the spotlight this week as well. The actor this time around is at the receiving end of a massive backlash for using the N-word in a viral video. Twitter right now is not happy with his move and have decided to cancel the actor. Below is all you need to know about the same.

The video in question here went viral on social media. In it, Noah can be seen singing Lil Dicky and Chris Browns’ Freaky Friday. The video is from a road trip that the actor took with his friends.

Noah Schnapp can be heard singing, “Wait, can I really say the n-word? What up, my n***a, what up, my n***a?” he sang his heart out, bouncing his head up and down. “Bigs up, my n***a, we up, my n***a. You p***y a**, n****s, man, f**k y’all n****s. ‘Cause I’m that n***a, n***a, n***a.”

NOAH SCHNAPP saying the nword pic.twitter.com/yWLRSArppk — Austin (@duhhitsaustin) August 26, 2020

Following this, Noah Schnapp is facing a backlash by the netizens. A Twitter user wrote, “The fact that y’all are surprised that Noah schnapp said the nword. It’s a new white person each month chill out and just don’t trust white people #noahschnappisoverparty”.

Another wrote, “The saddest and most pathetic part in this is that this is the only humor white people know. Imagine the only way you can turn up and be the life of a party is by saying the nword😭It must be tough being white. #BlackLivesMatter #Noahschnapp”.

Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp will be next seen in Stranger Things 4. Season 4 of the show was being shot while the pandemic hit the shores. As per reports, the cast is touted to get back to sets in September.

