The Weeknd Is Back At Talking About Selena Gomez & Their HEART-BREAKING Split!

Selena Gomez and her personal life are always under the radar. Nobody is unknown to her on and off relationship with Justin Bieber. But her short term romance with Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd grabbed a lot of headlines too. We don’t know about the Rare beauty, but it did leave the Starboy singer heartbroken. And he’s sort of opening out it all.

Amid the lockdown, many celebrities have been doing fun sessions with media houses. Following the trend, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye too recently was a part of an interaction. He was asked to name 5 of his songs that define him. To a surprise, no track from ‘My Dear Melancholy’ made the list.

If one remembers, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split in 2017. Following this, the Canadian singer released his first extended play album, My Dear Melancholy. The album had 6 tracks and focused on the breakup and his past relationships. Not just Selena, the lyrics even focused on Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd during an interview with Esquire has now confessed that it was ‘cathartic’ to write these songs. Gossip mill has it that the singer was massively heart-broken post his split with the Boyfriend singer.

“The reason why it was so short is like, I think I just had nothing else to say on this. Whatever. It was just, like, this cathartic piece of art. And yeah, it was short, because that’s all I had to say on the situation,” he began.

The Weeknd also mentioned about how big of the help My Dear Melancholy had been to him. “That would have sucked if it didn’t,” he added.

Selena and Abel began dating in January, 2017. They called it quits in October that year. Soon after, Gomez was seen with long-time ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber all over again.

