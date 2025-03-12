On March 11, 2025, Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at the Miu Miu F/W25 show in Paris circulated everywhere. She is the current Miu Miu muse, and her looks are just serving the right amount of fashion. The actress knows how to dress up and present herself in front of the world. So far, she has never disappointed her fans with her fashion skills, and we are sat whenever she takes a step outside.

Recently, the Euphoria actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party wearing a dusty pink shimmery gown from the brand Miu Miu. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the outfit. The diva is not only Miu Miu’s muse; she has currently been the face of Armani Beauty, and at the after-party, she chose to opt for Armani Beauty for her makeover. As we are obsessing over her latest look from Paris, let’s dive deep into it to know more about her lookbook.

Sydney Sweeney made a stylish appearance at the luxury label’s fall winter 2025 show at the Paris Fashion Week. She was seen wearing a flared leather mini skirt that exposed her gray briefs underneath. The actress paired the look with a layered upper half, including a white T-shirt, brown vest, and a black biker-esque jacket. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoops, rings, and sunglasses. However, it was her gray Miu Miu leg warmers, black signature buckled slingbacks, and brown leather bag that caught our attention.

However, do you know the price of her looks? Well, she wore buckled slingbacks worth $1,290 and paired the ensemble with a box brown leather bag that comes with a price tag of $3,350. For the makeover, she chose to go with a matte base, contoured cheeks, defined brows, winged liner, and a nude pink lip shade. Sydney Sweeney pulled her hair in a half-up and half-down hairdo.

Sydney Sweeney styled by Molly Dickson for the Miu Miu aw25 show☆ pic.twitter.com/6BBTLwITqN — linda‎‎ (@itgirlenergy) March 11, 2025

Other than Sydney, many Hollywood and Asian A-listers were seen at the event. However, it was Sarah Paulson’s strut on the ramp that caught everyone’s attention. It was her runaway debut. She was seen wearing a black long-sleeve dress with a peek-a-boo bra situation. Paulson sported a round black hat and completed with gray knee-high socks and green snakeskin heels. In addition to them, Gigi Hadid, A$AP Rocky, Emma Corrin, and other celebs made their fashionable appearance at the show.

Sydney Sweeney was styled by Molly Dickson for the Miu Miu FW25 show. Well, let us know what your thoughts are about the Anyone But You actress’ latest look. She is clearly ruling our hearts with her fashion skills, and we cannot help but gush over her beauty.

