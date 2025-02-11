“I’m always so appreciative to both Miu Miu and Armani because they will remake dresses for my b**bs,” she shared in an interview with Glamour UK. “And a lot of times, when I see trolls online slamming me or whoever is styling me for things that don’t fit my b**bs, it’s because it’s samples.”

For those who don’t know, most red carpet looks come straight from designers’ showrooms. The catch? They’re typically sample sizes, aka tiny. And here’s the kicker: celebrities often aren’t allowed to alter them.

Sydney explained, “A lot of times we’re not allowed to cut or alter stuff, so I’m like forced to fit in something that doesn’t fit me and it won’t look right.”

So whenever she’s seen in a less-than-perfectly-fitted dress, it’s not because she or her stylists got it wrong. It’s because the dress wasn’t made to fit her in the first place.

Sydney Sweeney gave a shoutout to Miu Miu and Armani for making custom dresses that actually fit her. “So whenever I get to wear Miu Miu, Armani, or when a brand is letting me reconstruct the top or rebuild it or alter something, that’s when it looks better.”

She recently turned heads in a custom Miu Miu dress dripping in crystals at the Anyone But You New York premiere. Back in September, she also rocked another Miu Miu design — a cinched-waist gown with jeweled details along the bust. When a dress is tailored to her, she shines.

Sydney isn’t new to conversations about body image. Over the years, she has spoken openly about the pressure Hollywood puts on women, especially those who don’t fit into a one-size-fits-all mold.

She knows the internet has opinions, but she’s learned to brush off the noise. Whether she’s working the red carpet or starring in a hit film, Sydney is making sure she wears the dress, and not the other way around.

