Sydney Sweeney hit us with some unexpected teenage tea. Back in high school, the Euphoria star wasn’t feeling her curves—specifically, her chest. She even had a whole plan to shrink them as soon as she turned 18. Yeah, she was that serious about it.

But then came the ultimate mum intervention. According to Lad Bible, the actress’ mom straight-up told her, “Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.” And guess what? She nailed it. Looking back, Sydney couldn’t agree more. “I’m so glad I didn’t,” she said during an interview with Glamour in 2023. “I like them. They’re my best friends.”

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Teenage Sydney Sweeney wasn’t vibing with her body. “I went through that process of covering my body up at such a young age,” she admitted. But somewhere along the way, she flipped the script. “Once I became more confident with myself, [it changed],” she said.

Now, she’s all about spreading the love. “I want to show girls that it’s amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have.” Her mantra? Confidence is the real glow-up. “When you’re confident and happy within, it really shows to other people.”

While she slays the self-love game, Sydney also owns Hollywood. In addition to gaining widespread popularity for her role in Euphoria, the actress appeared in films like Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, among others.

She is all set to appear in the psychological thriller The Housemaid and an untitled Christy Martin biopic movie. Sydney Sweeney is also part of the Barbarella remake and Edgar Allan Poe’s Mask of Red Death adaptation.

