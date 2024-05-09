It’s Sydney Sweeney’s world, and we are just living in it! The actress has been in the news for her outstanding work for the past two years. From Euphoria to Immaculate, Sweeney has repeatedly proven that she’s one of the best young Hollywood actresses. The actress is ready to pack some kicks and punches as a boxer in her next film.

After making the audience fall in love again with the rom-coms with ‘Anyone But You’ and scaring them with ‘Immaculate‘, Syndey is all set to inspire and intrigue us next. The actress will be starring in a biopic based on boxing legend, Christy Martin. Sydney has shared her excitement about the same and is excited to return to the ring.

Boxer Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney on Christy Martin Biopic

Sydney Sweeney said, “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12 to 19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one; it’s physically and emotionally demanding. There’s a lot of weight to carry, but I love challenging myself. Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.”

The Anyone But You star further told Deadline that she is passionate about the fighting world. “Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful and emotional,” added Sydney. David Michod will helm the film.

Sydney Sweeney In Anyone But You

Apart from the Christy Martin biopic, Syndey Sweeney also has Anyone But You 2 (with Glen Powell), Euphoria Season 3, Echo Valley and Eden in the pipeline.

