Wednesday Season 2: Percy Haynes Dropped From Sequel Amidst Serious Allegations! Cast Updates, Plot & Release Date- Everything We Know

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday is one of the biggest shows on Netflix, and statistics will prove it right. The show is the most watched on Netflix, with a record-breaking 250 Million views. After waiting for a while, Jenna Ortega dropped the best announcement that Wednesday, Season 2, started production, and she also revealed the cast along with it. And fans now confirm that Percy Hynes White has been dropped from the show amidst serious allegations reported last year. Not only that, but there have been more cast additions. Here’s everything we know about Wednesday Season 2.

Percy Hynes White portrayed psychic Nevermore student Xavier Thorpe, one of the show’s two main male leads and a romantic interest for Wednesday (Ortega), who saved his life in the season finale. Rumors began to circulate last fall that White’s character would be written off, but sources told Deadline that his option, like the rest of the main cast, had been extended.

Last June, White stated in response to anonymous January 2023 social media posts accusing him of sexual assault, which have since been deleted. White categorically denied any allegations in his message to fans, calling them “misinformation.” But the new announcement confirms that he will not be back. But there have been new additions!

Wednesday Season 2 Cast

Season 2’s cast includes returning series regulars Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Doohan (Tyler), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), and Georgie Farmer (Ajax); new series regulars Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Billie Piper as Capri, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor, who are joining the show; as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez.

Guest stars in Season 2 include Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo. Fred Armisen reprises his role as Uncle Fester, and Christopher Lloyd, who played Fester in the films, appears as a guest star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Wednesday Season 2 Release Date

Production has begun in Ireland for a 2025 premiere. Here is the first Season 2 teaser, which also reveals that Episode 201 is titled “Here We Woe Again” and will be written by Wednesday creators/executive producers Miles Millar and Al Gough and directed by series director/executive producer Timothy Burton. The second season will reportedly begin at this point. However, fans may have to wait until 2025 to enjoy the upcoming installment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Wednesday Season 2 Plot

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the show’s creators, confirmed that the mystery series will return for a second season in June 2023 on Netflix’s Tudum.

Wednesday‘s first season, which premiered on November 23, 2022, concluded with Hyde (Doohan) still alive and Wednesday receiving threatening phone calls and texts from an unknown number. But with Percy Hynes White’s exit, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Baby Reindeer Set To Beat Wednesday’s 252.1 Million Views & Stranger Things’ 140 Million Record In Viewership With a Massive 49% Jump?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News