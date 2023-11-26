Jenna Ortega will return to continue her Nevermore adventures with Wednesday Season 2. An Addams Family spin-off, the Netflix series has been renewed for the second installment, which will unfurl new spooky details related to the life of Wednesday Addams, with potential surprise appearances from more characters from the 1964 television series.

Wednesday Season One, which premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022, with eight episodes, managed to surpass Stranger Things by garnering 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week, to become the most-watched English-language series in that time frame on the streaming giant. The supernatural horror is the third most watched television series with 1237.15 hours in the first 28 days across all languages, tagging only behind Squid Game: Season 1 (1650:45 hours) and Stranger Things: Season 4 (1352:09 hours).

As announced by makers, Wednesday Season 2 will be much spookier in comparison to the first part, which has further added to the buzz around the series. After a long and what seemed like an agonizing wait for fans, new details related to the upcoming installment have been unlocked, and today we are rounding off everything we know about it so far. So, let’s get started!

Netflix confirms Wednesday Season 2!

Netflix confirmed the second season of Wednesday in January with an intriguing announcement video featuring Jenna Ortega. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you,” she says in the video.

Wednesday Season 2: Filming Schedule

According to reports, Wednesday Season 2 will begin filming next year, and the makers have already locked a date for the same. The first season of the horror thriller was shot in Romania, but owing to logistical problems, the makers have now shifted the location to Ireland. As per media reports, makers are looking forward to commence the shooting schedule in April 2024.

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date

The new season of Wednesday is on Netflix’s priority list. If all goes well, the makers will be eyeing releasing it by the end of 2024. However, there’s a possibility that with delay in the filming due to SAG-AFTRA strike, Wednesday season 2 might not be released until 2025,

Wednesday, Season 2: Cast

Jenna Ortega will return to reprise her roll as Addams Family’s big sis. It is also expected that most characters from Season One will return to reprise their roles, while makers can also introduce a new faces in the fresh installment. However, Percy Hynes White, who played the role of Ortega’s love interest Xavier Thorpe in the first season, will not be seen in as his character has been written out of the show owing to s*xual assault allegations against him.

Wednesday Season 2: Plot

The 8-episode first season followed Wednesday Addams’ adventures as she began her first year as a student at Nevermore Academy and became one of the outcasts, against her will. The first part ended with multiple cliffhangers and a massive twist, so we are ready for showrunners to color us intrigued with the new season.

Earlier, teasing the storyline of the new installment of the coming-of-age series, the makers revealed that they plan to continue the Wednesday universe. In a conversation with TV Line, they revealed that they planned Wednesday storylines as far out as four seasons.

Jenna Ortega turns producer!

Jenna Ortega has come on board as the executive producer for Wednesday Season 2, which means the Emmy nominated actress will have more creative freedom to incorporate her own ideas into the script. Well, it’s not that we did not see it coming. The 21-year-old had earlier revealed that she was changing her dialogue “all the time,” so we know she has the knack for bringing her own touch to her craft. Good on you, Jenna!

For more updates on Wednesday Season 2, stay tuned to Koimoi.

