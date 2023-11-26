Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black starrer The Holiday is one of the movies to watch during the ‘holiday’ season. The film has some fantastic actors and features some picturesque locations. Winslet, known for her terrific performances in the drama genre, was nervous about starring in this rom-com. She also feared getting fired from the film.

The movie revolves around these four actors’ characters where Cameron’s Amanda and Kate’s Iris exchange their homes for two weeks over Christmas. They end up discovering new things about themselves. Nobody thought they would need to see Kate and Jack pair up opposite each other, and it was one of the wholesome on-screen relationships one has seen. But the Titanic star was skeptical about doing a rom-com. To know what occupied her mind at that time, keep scrolling below.

According to a report on The Things, Kate Winslet once opened up about her role in The Holiday as she feared whether or not she could pull off a comedy. She told About.com, “I’ve never done a romantic comedy or something that is labeled as that before. I was so excited to do something new and also nervous, you know? The worry of, ‘Can I be funny?’” On the other hand, she had Cameron Diaz, who is known for her perfect comic timing, starring with her. The actress had done some fantastic work in that genre, and Jack Black is also a pro.

Kate Winslet also revealed how she and Jude Law would speak on the telephone quite often before filming for The Holiday began and were worried that they would get fired for not being funny. She said, ” ‘Oh my god, they’re going to fire us! They’re going to recast. What if we don’t make them laugh?’”

While Kate Winslet might have thought she would not be suitable in Iris’ role in The Holiday, her co-star Jack Black thought she was incredible, and while speaking to Coming Soon, Black revealed that he agreed to do the movie majorly because of the Titanic star.

For the unversed, director Nancy Meyers once revealed that she wrote the characters of Iris and Amanda with Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz in mind. A few months back, Robert Downey Jr opened up about his failed audition for the film. RDJ revealed how Winslet called him out for his ‘worst’ English accent.

The film is available on Prime Video for rent.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Susan Sarandon Had A Cameo In Friends? In Which Episode She Played A TV Star & Joey’s Love Interest?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News