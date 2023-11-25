Susan Sarandon is an American actress who has won many prestigious awards in her epic career. She has worked in many movies and TV shows and has made millions fall in love with her work. As her name has come up amid a few controversies, many might be wondering if they have caught her on a sitcom. Let us tell you, Susan once made a cameo on the iconic sitcom Friends and mostly shared the screenspace with Matt LeBlanc’s Joey. Scroll down to learn more about her character.

Sarandon began her acting career with the film Joe in 1970. Since then, her career trajectory and the number of awards she has earned have only gone up. She is a recipient of an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She has also bagged a Daytime Emmy Award, six Primetime Emmys and nine Golden Globes.

Susan Sarandon has been making headlines ever since she made controversial remarks on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and was even dropped from her agency. Susan has received massive backlash for her comments, but many have sided with her for the same. Amid the controversy, her son, Miles Robbins, has asked everyone not to show support to his mother by sharing a video in which she has her “honkers out.” He wrote on X, “OK I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom [sic] amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out.”

Coming back, for those wondering, Susan Sarandon played the role of Days Of Our Lives star Cecilia Monroe on Friends. She appeared in Season 7, Episode 15, The One With Joey’s New Brain. In the episode, Joey is impressed with Cecilia’s performance but is also set to have his character, Dr Drak Ramoray, on Days of Our Lives come back from a coma following a brain transplant and replace her. As she teaches Joey how to play her role, they start fooling around.

Later, when Cecilia is at Joey’s apartment, Rachel and Monica get starstruck seeing her. Monica even begs her to slap her, but she refuses. In the end, Susan Sarandon’s Cecilia gets a job abroad and bids her adieu to Joey after wishing him her best.

