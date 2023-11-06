Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing will always remain one of the most iconic characters in television history. His Chandler and Courteney Cox‘s Monica Geller are among the most loved onscreen couples. The way they complimented each other melts our hearts. Not many know, but as per actress Lisa Cash, there was a plot in Friends where Chandler would cheat on Monica, but Perry went up to the writers to change it otherwise.

Last month, many were left shattered after the sudden passing of Perry came out. He was reportedly found dead in his LA home, and recently, his Friends co-stars, along with his close one, led the actor to rest. Perry’s real-life personality resonated with his onscreen character on the iconic American sitcom. The show ran for ten seasons, and Perry’s character is the most loved one. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

TMZ exclusively contacted Lisa Cash, who appeared on the show in Season 5 in the episode ‘The One in Vegas: Part 1’. She was an extra in that episode. In that episode, fans see Matthew Perry’s Chandler and Courteney Cox’s Monica get into an argument. As per the actress, the original script had Chandler cheating on Monica with Lisa’s character, a hotel staff. Recalling the script, Lisa told the media outlet that after the argument, her character was supposed to bring room service to Bing’s room in Las Vegas.

While doing so, Matthew Perry’s Chandler would hit it off with Lisa’s and cheat on Courteney Cox’x Monica. But the actor was not quite okay with that storyline. Even though he rehearsed for it, Perry eventually wasn’t on board with the cheating plot.

Lisa revealed that Matthew Perry went up to the writers and convinced them that it was a bad idea, and it was eventually dropped. Lisa initially thought that it would have been a great exposure for her career, but then she realized that it was scrapped for the best. The actress then appeared as a flight attendant in the same episode with Ross Rachel on screen.

It was one of the best calls by the scriptwriters to go with Matthew Perry’s decision, as it wouldn’t have been liked by the fans either. Like Rachel and Joey’s romance plot, many did not enjoy it much.

The show Friends, starring Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, first aired in 1994 and lasted till 2004.

And for more updates on Perry’s death, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: What Is Friends Cast’s Net Worth In 2023? Jennifer Aniston Leads With $320 Million, Matthew Perry & David Schwimmer Tie – Guess Which Member Has The Lowest Fortune?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News