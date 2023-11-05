There have been a lot of speculations and expectations from the ending of Attack on Titan. Years after streaming, the final season with the conclusion is here, and our hearts are overwhelmed. We all hoped the end would be different in the series than the manga as it was quite depressing, and while there’s a major change in it, the difference is negligible.

Attack on Titan‘s ending has a few major changes, especially in some controversial areas, making it more reachable to the audience, along with some smoothening of the plots and giving a fresh perspective. Scroll ahead to get a hint of the show’s spoilers, along with an explanation of the ending.

But stay with us, as there’s a list of other anime series for you that you might wanna start binge-watching as soon as AOT ends.

It can be said that the Attack on Titan ending has been a good attempt to fix Hajime Isayama’s mistakes in the manga. From including Eren’s moments with Armin, where he expresses his feelings for Mikasa, to adding a few more extended scenes involving Falco and Gabi where they can be seen sowing plants (serving the message of peace instead of war) and many more details they have added in the series.

There are more of Eren and Mikasa’s scenes. People who have read the manga know how Armin’s remark about his friend being a mass murderer breaks out, whereas, in the series, it has been more structured to maintain the flow. Even though the general structure of the ending is still the same, it seemed a bit more palatable to the audience than how you would read in the manga.

Now, as Attack on Titan has concluded, here are a few anime series that you might wanna start right away to continue your zeal to be in the zone of the anime world. Scroll ahead:

Jujutsu Kaisen (Netflix)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a story that revolves around Yuji Itadori, a teenager who joins his school’s Occult Club but finds out a lot of unknown things. He hears about a talisman, the finger of Sukuna, demons, and more. Watch this thriller horror on Netflix!

Parasyte (Netflix)

Watched Venom? Well, it’s kind of, sort of like the Marvel movie, but not exactly. This anime series is about a 17-year-old Shinichi Izumi who gets partially infected by a Parasyte (monsters who butcher and devour humans). Now, he has to learn to coexist with that Parasyte to survive. Quite interesting. Watch it on Netflix.

Hell’s Paradise (Prime Video)

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Hell’s Paradise is a series about a squad of prisoners and their guards who go to a mysterious island to investigate, only to get stranded. To survive, they have to rely on each other. In the process, they would be facing a lot of demonic and monstrous incidents. Very engaging.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Have you even watched Attack on Titan?

