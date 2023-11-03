It’s been months; we are just hearing too many speculations about Jonathan Majors’ future in the MCU as Kang. Recently, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright hinted that the actor will stay as per their original plans, and it seemed like Majors is here to stay despite the controversy. But as per the latest and important development, Marvel has reportedly made up its mind, and we might see the studio taking an extreme step. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in March, Majors was all over the headlines due to his arrest in New York over an alleged domestic abuse case. Reportedly, the alleged victim, Grace Jabbari, suffered some injuries, but the actor denied all the allegations against him, maintaining he’s completely innocent. In June, Majors filed a complaint against Grace, and it was related to domestic violence, leading to her arrest recently.

The trial of Jonathan Majors is scheduled to take place from 29th November, and it is learned that the actor might end up being in jail for a year if found guilty. Amid all this legal chaos and negative headlines, Marvel is now ready to move ahead and is geared up to take an extreme step. As per Variety’s report, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and other execs assembled in Palm Springs and did brainstorming about Majors’ future.

As per the report, the MCU could shift its focus from Kang to other villains like Dr. Doom by cutting the role in the future. This step seems to be extreme, as Marvel originally planned to present Kang as the next big thing after Thanos. But amid all the legal chaos surrounding Jonathan Majors, the studio is ready to make hard changes. Another option that has been discussed is that another actor might join the franchise as Kang, thus showing an exit door to Majors.

As of now, these two options have been discussed, and in the coming days, we might see big changes happening in MCU.

Recently, Disney removed Jonathan Majors’ Magazine Dreams from their release schedule, which was originally planned to arrive on 4th December.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and the latest updates on Jonathan Majors’ controversial row!

Must Read: Twilight Star Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Is Pregnant? Netizens Spot Visible Baby Bump & They Cannot Keep Calm, “That Baby Won The Beautiful Lottery”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News