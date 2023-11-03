Selena Gomez received a lot of backlash for her post on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and later on, there were several reports about how she would allegedly delete her Instagram account. The story was not found on her social media after some time, but that doesn’t mean she is free from getting criticized by the netizens. The users have found out that she liked a recent post of Angelina Jolie regarding the war, and they didn’t take a moment to slam the singer for that.

Taking to her IG story, Selena shared how the horrors of the war are breaking her heart. She also added how she wishes that she could change the world but can’t. This post backfired on the Rare Beauty founder, and netizens slammed saying that she made it all about her and is playing the victim in all of it. Keep scrolling to get the entire picture.

Angelina Jolie shared a post depicting the horrific aftermath of the bombing in Gaza one day ago, which received a like from Selena Gomez, and all hell broke loose. The singer, who allegedly said that she would take a break from social media, i.e., Instagram, netizens quickly condemned her for her pretense. An X account named Ana shared the news of Selena reacting to Jolie’s Insta post, and the users took to its comments to bash the Calm Down crooner.

Many chimed in, mocking Selena Gomez over her alleged decision to delete her Instagram account. A user wrote, “Damage control cause her trashy makeup is getting boycotted. don’t fall for this bs.”

Another commented how she should just take a clear stance on this Israel-Palestine conflict and wrote, “Okay, but she also liked that post by Amy Schumer, which further proves her neutral stance. This literally changes nothing unless she gets up on her platform to post a proper statement expressing her support for Palestine.”

Followed by, “posting links after the shit she said and liked before is not enough! Don’t normalize it!”

One of them wrote, “Hopefully, she learns from the queen herself.”

Another said, “It’s probably just an eyewash!”

Followed by, “they gon say she’s only doing it bc of the backlash,” “Grabbing at straws, lol,” and “i thought she was taking a break from social media?”

And, “What happened to her “break” from social media?”

Check out the post on X and on Angelina Jolie’s Instagram here:

selena gomez has liked angelina jolie’s post about gaza…now it’s time for her to post some links!! hoping she redeems herself 👀 pic.twitter.com/6yS2nxpma8 — ana (@withluvselena) November 2, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

