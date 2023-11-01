Selena Gomez has lived most of her life in the public eye. Since she was just a kid, the singer-actress has been facing the camera. Despite the fame that she enjoyed, she had to give up on the magical experience of her first kiss with Cole Sprouse for a scene in the Disney show Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and had to lock lips with her crush’s twin brother. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Sel began her acting career by appearing on the kids’ show Barney and Friends in the early 2000s. Her big break came when she was cast as Alex in the hit Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. The show became her biggest breakthrough, and since then, her singing and acting career’s trajectory has only gone up.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody starred twin brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse. The show was a hit and the Sprouse brothers were massively popular. Even Selena Gomez had a crush on Cole Sprouse and was elated to guest star in one of the episodes of the show titled A Midsummer’s Nightmare. She played the role of Gwen on the show.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena Gomez shared her experience of starring on the show in which she had her first kiss. She revealed how she had a massive crush on Cole Sprouse and had his name written on her wardrobe. She even thought she and the ‘Riverdale’ star were “going to be together one day.” However, her dream shattered when she had to kiss not Cole but his twin brother Dylan Sprouse on the Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

‘The Only Murders in the Building’ actress further left the host, Kelly Clarkson, in shock when she revealed it was her first kiss ever. Selena Gomez said, “It was my first kiss.” As she laughed and added, “On camera!” She further said, “It was one of the worst days of my life.”

In another chat, Selena Gomez once revealed that her kiss with Dylan was also an awkward one. Why? The actress revealed that when she leaned on to kiss Dylan Sprouse, she closed her eyes too soon and ended up missing half of his lips. The kiss was a part of a play reading between Gwen and Zack. She was initially supposed to kiss Cody but later ended up locking lips with Zack, which left his brother devastated.

