Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are planning a second wedding.

The 30-year-old actor tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Barbara, 29, over the weekend in her native Hungary but she has now revealed that even though they planned an “intimate” wedding, that was not the case in the end and she is “excited” to head home to L.A with her husband to plan an additional ceremony.

Barbara Palvin told Vogue: “[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event. But we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there. We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit — before we start planning the American wedding.”

The model shared pictures on Instagram from her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Budapest, admitting she experienced the “best hospitality” there.

And she shared snaps of a “family field trip” in the capital, with 30-year-old Cole and others.

The former Disney Channel star, Dylan Sprouse who shot to fame alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse when they took on the title roles in ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ before starring in its spin-off series ‘The Suite Life On Deck – confirmed in June that he and Barbara had been engaged since September, after months of speculation about their relationship status.

Dylan Sprouse told V magazine: “There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent. This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?”

Barbara then confirmed: “We got engaged in September.”

