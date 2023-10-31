Taylor Swift has moved on from Joe Alwyn and found love in Travis Kelce. Although the singer has not officially confirmed her relationship, she is not shying away from the PDA. Tay and Selena Gomez are known to be close friends for years. They have often been caught on camera rooting for one another at concerts and award shows. According to a report, Sel worries about Swift’s current relationship with Kelce as she feels they are moving too fast.

For the unversed, Tay and Kelce’s dating rumors started in September, and it has been anything but subtle. The Anti-Hero singer cheered for him at his games. She was accompanied by her Hollywood friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and others in Kelce‘s games. However, surprisingly, Selena was never spotted in any of them, nor did she say anything about it ever since they started going out. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

According to a Page Six source, Selena Gomez is concerned about her good friend Taylor Swift. Tay is known to be very private, but she has been going all out with her romance with Travis Kelce. The new couple often gets spotted by the paps hand in hand or showcasing PDAs at public places. This is the reason that is worrying Gomez. The source alleged, “Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her.”

The insider also added how Selena Gomez declines invites to the Chiefs games as she doesn’t want any part in that media frenzy, as it is very chaotic. The source further explained that the two friends do not have any Bad Blood between them; the Rare beauty owner is just concerned about how things are taking place. They even mentioned how the HAIM sisters [Alana Haim and Danielle Haim] hold the same thoughts as Sel.

Meanwhile, the internet stands divided; some trolled Selena Gomez for her alleged concern, while others refuse to believe these claims.

Taking to X, they have given out their opinions on the news; one of the users wrote, “it’s not true.”

Another fan of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift said, “What a lie! Taylor hasn’t even mentioned him in an interview yet, and she is just having fun; Selena would never step into her personal business uninvited because they’ve always been respectful to each other. Even when Selena was with Justin, Taylor would never speak about it.”

Another Tay-Sel fan said, “Selena loves Taylor and supports her.”

Followed by, “Selena is just being a typical bestie.”

A cynic commented, “How can you move too fast with a fake PR relationship.”

Some people hated Gomez over the source’s claims. One of them wrote, “Selena should mind her own business.”

Another quipped, “Selena be feeling left behind.”

Followed by, “MIND YOUR BUSINESS SELENA,” “she mad cuz she single and got nobody to move fast with.”

And, “She’s just jealous.”

Selena Gomez is “concerned” that Taylor Swift is “moving too fast”with Travis Kelce, a source tells Page Six. 🔗: https://t.co/cxbtyNWPdp pic.twitter.com/tSSN2RegSR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2023

For more updates on Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancee Molly Hurwitz Seen Crying In The Park After His Tragic Death, Hides Her Eyes Behind Dark Sunglasses!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News