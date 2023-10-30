Matthew Perry almost got married before his unfortunate death. He was dating talent manager Molly Hurwitz and went down on his knee to propose to her in November 2020. However, he soon realized that he was under the influence of drugs and wasn’t truly ready for commitment. The duo called it quits in 2021. The ex-fiancee has been papped for the first time after his untimely passing, and below are all the details you need.

Despite things not working out, Molly and Matthew ended their relationship cordially. They often saw each other after their split since they shared the same group of friends.

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz was clicked by The Sun in a park close to her LA home for the first time after his unfortunate death. She was walking her dog and was accompanied by a group of friends. The talent manager wore a white tee and paired it up with a black and white flannel shirt, black leggings, and white sneakers.

Molly Hurwitz smartly hid her eyes from the shutterbugs as she wore dark sunglasses and a black cap. Sources close to the development informed that she was crying and looked deeply affected by Matthew Perry’s death. She sat with her group of friends, who seemingly consoled her, and was even seen leaving the park with one of her gal pals.

The tragic moment is indeed difficult for friends and family members. Yesterday, Matthew’s father, John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne, and stepdad, Keith Morrison, arrived at his LA home, where he breathed his last.

Matthew Perry passed away due to an apparent drowning in his hot tub. While the officials found no illegal substances inside his home, it is yet to be determined if there was any drug in his system at the time of his passing.

While lead co-stars of Friends, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, and Lisa Kudrow, are mourning in private, Maggie Wheeler, aka Janice, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartbreaking tribute for our Chandler Bing.

She wrote, “What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

