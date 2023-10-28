Jennifer Aniston is an avid social media user and uses the platform to share her thoughts. The Friends star also stays connected with her fans via Instagram as she keeps them updated about everything happening in her life. While it is all running smoothly now, Jennifer witnessed a glitchy welcome on Instagram. Well, it was not only glitchy but also a bit controversial, as many believed that Jen’s first post had some drugs lying on the table. Scroll down to learn what happened.

Jen An is among the most talented actresses in Hollywood. She grew to fame with the portrayal of Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom Friends and played the character in all ten seasons of the show.

Back in 2019, Jennifer Aniston was the second last among the six Friends cast members to join Instagram and when she did, the whole world got to know about it. The platform glitched, and people were unable to follow her. Soon after her debut, Jen shared a picture with her Friends co-stars, that stirred up the platform and caused a huge amount of fan influx on her profile.

The picture was termed “iconic” by many netizens as it showed the first time all six cast members, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, sitting under the same roof since the show’s finale. Sharing the photo, the We’re The Millers star wrote, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI, INSTAGRAM.” The second time, the cast members came together was during their 2021 reunion special episode. While many were delighted to see the cast together, some argued that there were drugs in it. Check out the post here:

On the coffee table, a locked phone was placed, and above it was some white substance that many thought was cocaine. Some also thought that it was an ultrasound image. As the picture became a widely discussed one, per Celebrity Kind, revealed that none of these claims were true. Jennifer Aniston’s reps told the publication that there was no powder-like substance on the phone as it was a reflection of a light above it. The reps added that the light was also reflecting on other objects placed on the table.

Jennifer Aniston also acknowledged the glitchy welcome and wrote, “I swear I didn’t mean to break it… Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome.”

