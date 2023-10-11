The Friends cast enjoyed massive popularity after the first season aired in the year 1994, but looks like David Schwimmer, out of all the six lead members, enjoyed a massive fan base. Well, that’s what his co-star Courteney Cox once claimed. In an earlier interview, Cox claimed that all of them started enjoying the fame they got right after the first season but Schwimmer became more popular. She even compared him to The Beatles while dubbing him as a heartthrob of the cast. Scroll down to know the details.

The iconic Friends started in 1994 and aired its last season in 2004 with a fixed leading star cast of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The six of them reached new heights of fame during the show and enjoy massive popularity till this day.

Speaking of David Schwimmer, according to The Things, his co-star Courteney Cox in an interview once said, “When David goes outside, it’s like the Beatles just arrived.” She then recalled an incident during a curtain call revealing, “About 10 girls stood up and shouted, ‘We love you, Ross!’ adding, “He’s just very vulnerable.” Cox also added, “The way David says ‘Hi’ when he’s depressed is so cute, you just want to run up and say, ‘Okay, what? I’ll help you.’” Looks like David got a little shy after these comments as he adorably defended himself saying, “It must be my haircut.”

Friends star Matthew Perry once spoke along the lines of David Schwimmer being more popular than the rest of them. Perry admitted that Schwimmer was the one who found major success outside of the show.

“During that first year- David’s year- he showed up one day at my dressing room,” recalled Perry adding, “He had brought an original hangdog expression to his character and was just damn funny. He was also the first one of us to shoot a commercial, be on ‘The Tonight Show,’ buy a house, get his own movie. He was the hot guy that first year, and rightly so. He had been hilarious.”

David Schwimmer, before getting famous, had different views about himself. In a different interview, he called himself a former “fat, ugly geek” who turned his love for drama and theatre into a career.

For more throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori Sparks Family Feud By ‘Shunning’ Her Italian Family During Scandalous Sojourn? A Relative Said: “It Was A Shame She Didn’t Visit Us… We Feel A Bit Ignored”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News