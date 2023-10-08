‘Friends’ is undoubtedly the best sitcom our generation has seen. Call us a biased fan or an unreasonable maniac rooting for Mondler and the others, but yes, we echo the emotion when Joey doesn’t share food or Ross and Rachel argue about their break. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had the best on-screen chemistry on American Television ever.

Fans still root for the actors as Ross and Rachel, and once they came to know that the two stars crushed on each other but never got a chance to date, they have been secretly praying for some miracle to happen that would bring them together.

We can never get enough of Ross-Rachel videos, and we caught hold of one such video where Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could not let go of each other and hugged and kissed like there was no tomorrow. Ideally, there was no tomorrow since the actors were shooting for their last scene on the show.

David and Jen shot for the climax from season 10 when Ross kept wondering whether Rachel got off the plane. A video went viral with the behind-the-scenes of the last scene, and they kiss and hug each other.

However, despite the director saying cut, the two actors keep clinging, holding each other like never wanting to let go. The audience went aww watching this video which was shared once on an Instagram handle friends_realm. A user commented, “They didn’t want to let go after the “cut.” One of my fave Friends moments.” Another comment read, “SHE HAS ALWAYS BEEN HIS LOBSTER!!!” A third user commented, “My heart burst when she came in and the tears were flowing and but I was so happy!”

Another comment read, “The fact that they are not together in real life is a criminal offence.” A fan wrote, “They knew it was their last kiss.” And there were some manifestations as a comment read, “He’s her lobster!! They kissed each other like no one else they did on the show.. Come on universe bring them together in real life!!”

A user pointed out, “I honestly think it’s because they knew it was their last episode after so many years.”

You can watch the cute clip here:

