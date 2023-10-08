The cult sitcom Friends has given the world content to cherish, cry on, fall in love, and, top of all to teach us to treasure friendships. The six pals over the span of 10 seasons, ruled our hearts and became household names across the globe. While their onscreen characters were indeed loved and lapped up by the audience, they started getting fame as their real selves in massive way. Both Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were two of the most popular women from the gang and their fanbases were massive. But did you know they even had a boyfriend in common?

Both Jennifer and Courteney are still best of the ‘Friends’ even decades after the hit sitcom wrapped up its last season. The two drop pictures together on the Internet, leaving fans in awe, and their friendship has been setting new goals since forever. But what is interesting is their dating life in the 90s that was running parallel.

If you aren’t aware, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox at one point have had a common boyfriend. No, both weren’t dating him at the same time, but one after the other, and we are curious if they discussed the man after both were over him. It’s Adam Duritz we are talking about, by the way. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Jennifer Aniston fell for Adam Duritz in 1995 when Friends was already a top-rated show. Their first date was a result of a lie. As per Fandom Wire, he had said, “A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was. I had been on the road during all of Friends.”

But after keeping their relationship private for a long time and being papped together, they finally called it quits due to an undisclosed reason. However it was said that Adam Duritz and Jennifer Aniston parted ways due to their professional differences.

But two years later, fans of the sitcom were in for a surprise as Courteney Cox datrted seeing Adam Duritz. The musician did comment on the shuffle and said, “I don’t like that it became the only thing they wrote, but that’s their problem. It wasn’t great for me, it wasn’t great for my band. But it’s nothing I did. I’m not gonna link people’s idiocy to my choices, because those were perfectly reasonable choices. They were nice girls, and I went out with them, and that was that.”

But their romance was short-lived too, much like Jennifer Aniston’s, and Courteney Cox broke up with Adam Duritz soon, and the reasons weren’t disclosed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

