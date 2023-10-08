While James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to give their DCU a new shape, the curiosity around Superman: Legacy occupies a dedicated room to house our collective anticipation in their realm. It is definitely Legacy vs every other project at the Warner Bros wing right now because the curiosity to know what is happening with the project is at its all-time high. While not a lot has come out of the horse’s mouth, even when Gunn has been talking about it all the time, turns out he has now decided to give a quick update about the shoot location.

For the unversed, after James and Peter took the boss chair at the DCU, the first movie they announced together was Superman: Legacy. Gunn was quick to confirm that he will be taking the director’s chair on this project, and that is quite a good move, considering a lot is at stake. Legacy is the second project in the New Dawn and Chapter One: Gods And Monsters.

Over the past many months, James Gunn has made sure he gives answers to the fan questions about the project on the social media front. Now he has revealed where the shooting of Superman: Legacy takes place, and it is quite interesting to know as it indirectly talks about the scale of the movie Gunn is shaping. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

David Corenswet is all set to become Caltk Kent with Rachel Brosnahan as his Lois Lane. The two will soon go on set to film Superman: Legacy. While the strikes have definitely put a hold on the plans, James Gunn has been working with whatever is allowed throughout this period. Now, he has decided to talk about where he will take off to shoot his first DCU movie as the boss.

As per Comicbook, when a fan suggested that Superman: Legacy could be filmed in New York City. Gunn was quick to answer the question as he confirmed that some parts would be shot on some soundstages in the Peach State, but the rest of the filming will happen all around the world. “No, no shooting on soundstages in Atlanta,” Gunn said to one fan. “Rest of film in places all over the world.”

This comes as a surprise because David Corenswet’s Superman is maybe getting a much larger canvas to begin with than Henry Cavill. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

