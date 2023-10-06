Henry Cavill has been iconic in the role of DC’s Superman, aka Clark Kent, but he once, in an interview, revealed that he was not happy with his audition. The British actor made his debut as the DC superhero with Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel, and it was it for the actor; the fans fell in love with him and are still hoping for any chance to get him back for the role. Today, we brought you a throwback to when Cavill shared how disappointed he was after his audition.

Cavill was last seen in the role of Kal El in the post-credit scene of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam; he even announced his comeback in the role post, only to get disappointed as the new co-heads of the studio, James Gunn and Peter Safran, decided to not go ahead with Cavill in the character. Now, David Corenswet will be taking forward the legacy of the Enola Holmes actor.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henry Cavill spoke about his Superman audition in the costume and revealed how disappointed he was with it. Speaking of it, he said that during the audition, he was also featured in a film alongside Bruce Willis in The Cold Light of Day. He had to shed muscles for the role and was not the bulked-up self we saw in the film; nothing closer to that.

Henry Cavill had to put on Christopher Reeves’ Superman suit for the audition of Man of Steel, and Zack Snyder said to him, “If you can put on that suit and pull it off, that’s an awesome achievement.” However, the Justice League actor had other thoughts as he felt not enough to don the iconic suit.

Henry Cavill recalled what his inner thoughts were while he was putting on the suit. He said, “All I could think was: Oh, god. They’re going to look at me and go, ‘He’s not Superman. Not a chance.’ The actor inside me was going: You’re not ready! You’re not ready!”

On the other hand, Snyder had a different opinion as he said, “He walked out, and no one laughed. Other actors put that suit on, and it’s a joke, even if they’re great actors. Henry put it on, and he exuded this kind of crazy-calm confidence that just made me go ‘Wow.’ Okay: This was Superman.’”

The fans would agree with Zack Snyder as there could be no one else like Henry Cavill as the iconic Superman. But David Corenswet might bring something different to the table, so let’s all hope for the best.

On the work front, Henry Cavill will be seen in action spy thriller Argylle, which is slated to release in 2024.

