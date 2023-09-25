Henry Cavill is one of the most iconic Superman of the last decade and will always be loved and cherished for his portrayal as the last son of Krypton. But did you know before appearing as Clark Kent in 2013’s Man of Steel by Zack Snyder, he almost got the role when director McG was associated with a Superman project, but it got cancelled for this very odd reason? Stick to the end of the story to get the deets.

Henry has now officially left the DC Universe as James Gunn has selected David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane for the upcoming film. The decision to let Henry go was met with a lot of anger and wrath from his fanbase, and it is still there.

As per FandomWire, Henry Cavill once spoke about how close he came to becoming Superman in an interview with Comic Book Movie when the Charlie’s Angels director McG was attached to an untitled project. Cavill said, “I don’t know how close I came. I understand it was very, very close, and sadly, the movie was cancelled because McG didn’t want to fly. He certainly had a big fear of flying at the time; I think he’s since overcome it.”

Henry Cavill continued, “He wanted to shoot in New York; they wanted to shoot in Australia for obvious reasons. He said, ‘I can’t do it,’ and they moved on. These things happen. It’s the nature of the business.” The actor further revealed that he himself was not sure whether he was the right choice to play the role of Superman or not as he was not satisfied with his audition for the film, which later on got shelved.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henry Cavill shared that while auditioning for the role of Superman, he had shed a lot of muscles due to his other film, The Cold Light Of Day, alongside the Die Hard star Bruce Willis. He was apparently not in the right shape to play a superhero.

Well, it’s a bittersweet thing now as the fans are lucky that he got another chance and they got to see Henry Cavill as one of the ideal Superman on screen, but it’s saddening that he won’t be portraying the role again.

On the work front, Henry Cavill will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Argylle, which is slated to release next year.

