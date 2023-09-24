Scarlett Johansson is one of Hollywood’s most successful and richest actresses, with a massive fan following. The actress has done commendable work in cinema and is known for her long stint in Marvel as Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff. And talking about Blake Lively, this Gossip Girl alum doesn’t need any introduction to the fans and is already very popular, especially in the fashion industry. Today, we bring a fashion face-off between Scarlett and Blake and let’s see which Hollywood mumma nailed the strapless gown look better; vote below.

Over the years, both the mommies have donned some of the most incredible and iconic looks in the history of fashion, and while they’re themselves icons, their personal style is impeccable, too. Let’s take a look at their looks below:

Scarlett Johansson –

Lo siento, pero no podía faltar la actriz favorita de la noche y su deslumbrante vestido plateado strapless. #ScarlettJohansson #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/PaupkyeBUh — † (@notthingtosay_) February 10, 2020

The Black Widow actress wore this Oscar de la Renta creation to the Oscars 2020 and was one of the best-dressed women for the night. The metallic gown complimented Scarlett’s figure and came with a train that added glam to her chic outfit. Her n*de corset was studded with fringe threads all over and gave a sneak peek of her b*sty assets in it.

Johansson completed the look with nude-toned makeup, heavy mascara eyes and clutched her messy hair at the back with middle-parting.

Blake Lively –

The Gossip Girl alum wore this neon yellow-coloured creation by Oscar de la Renta to the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in 2017. It was from the brand’s Fall collection that year, and the bodice hugged her figure really well. She completed the look with golden strappy heels, green-coloured statement earrings, and nude makeup.

It’s honestly so difficult to choose between the best. Who do you think nailed the Oscar de la Renta look corset dress better – Scarlett Johansson or Blake Lively? Vote down below.

Polls Who do you slayed better in Oscar de la Renta creation? Scarlett Johansson

Blake Lively View Results Loading ... Loading ...

