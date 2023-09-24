The Modern Family fame Sofia Vergara is one fine Hollywood royalty whose age-defying looks leave everyone intrigued. The Latina Beauty, who recently got divorced from her husband Joe Manganiello, is currently living her best life, partying and attending concerts as she celebrates singlehood with her gal pals. Sofia is also a popular social media figure who continues to show up on our feeds every now and then, and we are not complaining. We love ourselves a Sofia Vergara picture any day and recently stumbled upon one good old throwback of the actor proving the apple did not fall from the tree and her beauty has always been a joy to witness.

Sofia gained prominence with her role as Gloria in the American sitcom The Modern Family. She became a global sensation courtesy of her fabulous comic timing and gorgeous looks. One of the highest-paid female actors on television, Sofia has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in the show.

Talking about Sofia’s throwback thirst trap that she dropped in 2022 on her Instagram handle, the hot and happening actress looks busty in a gold metallic frill bikini. The still appears to be from a photoshoot that has the bikini beauty flaunting her busty assets as she rests on her elbow to strike a sultry pose for the camera. Her striking gaze further does the job as she cheekily stares giving us the look that screams she is the hot shot moment and she knows it. The throwback pic, perhaps taken in the 90s or early Y2K proves Sofia Vergara was the ‘OG Fashionista’ and has been a trendsetter since way before the Kardashians came into existence.

The look has been accessorised with a glamorous diamond studded bracelet on one hand and a gold bangle on the other. Her Mary Jane silver platform heels add the oomph factor to the look, giving an impression of the boss baddie that Sofia is. The glam in the throwback pic is subtle with mauve lips, contoured cheeks, and eyeliner. Sofia Vergara’s long waves parted from the middle, have been rested in a way that one side of her strands hide her modesty.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Every once in a while, Sofia Vergara treats her fans with such gems from the past and we are thrilled at the thought of what will she unearth from her vault next. Are you excited too?

