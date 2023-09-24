Amber Heard is one of the fashionable divas in Hollywood who never thought about anyone else but her. Even though she didn’t win the defamation case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, however, if she got a chance to make a case in fashion, she would have easily won. Today, we have stumbled upon an old picture of hers, where the diva ate and left no crumbs while serving street style. Scroll ahead to read!

Aquaman 2’s teaser was recently released, however, Heard’s fans missed her in the clip, which sort of stirred up the internet. The actress is popularly known for playing Maya in DC’s Aquaman franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2018, before Aquaman’s release, Amber Heard was spotted in New York City for an event, looking absolutely breathtaking. And her look had left the paps and the fans stunned. Why? Check it out for yourself.

Amber Heard went braless underneath her black see-through mesh patterned bodysuit, which she tucked into her blue jeans. While flaunting her b**bs and n*pples through it, the diva paired the look with a black Bella Freud blazer that could barely cover it. Well, it proved she always makes the best choices in life, iykyk!

Check out the picture as we found on Reddit & Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)

Amber opted for gold metallic jewellery, including layered neckpieces and hoops. She added a black leather belt and stilettos to the look, and to accentuate it, she wore subtle but glam makeup. With shimmery eyes, blushed cheeks, falsies, and defined brows, she completed the look, but it was her bold red lipstick that enhanced the whole look. Heard kept her hair side-parted and left a few curls to add a charm.

Well, Amber Heard never misses an opportunity to turn heads towards her. And this is the proof. What say?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: When Ana de Armas Went Completely N*de On The Bed Living Her Marilyn Monroe Moment Way Before The Film Hiding Her Assets With The Sheets Giving Wild Dreams To Many Out There!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News