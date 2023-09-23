‘Your Fault’ star Gabriel Guevara shot to overnight international fame. Despite the problematic subject, the film dealt with, we all were left gasping for air at the sight of Gabriel every time he appeared on the screen. Everyone was crying, screaming, and throwing up on social media going gaga over the Spanish star’s look, and tbh, it’s not their fault. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback NSWF photo of Gabriel and it will have you writing wattpad fiction. Scroll ahead.

For those who don’t know, Garbiel Guevara was a part of Prime Video’s ‘My Fault’, also known as ‘Culpa’ Mia’, which revolved around the forbidden romance of step-siblings Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Guevara). The plot of the movie follows Noah who had to leave her town after her mother decides to remarry a rich businessman who is also a father to Nick. A rebellious Noah begins to despise Nick – a local heartthrob – after she gets to know he has been living dual lives. To unveil his casanova image hidden behind the perfect son, Noah gets on Nick’s nerves but finds herself attracted to his charm. Both struggle to contain their feelings until one incident changes their lives forever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Gabriel Guevara, the handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following courtesy of his irrepressible to too-hot-to-handle looks. The actor also knows how to lay a perfect thirst trap for his fans and we are not complaining. Recently, while stumbling upon Pinterest, we came across this one picture of shirtless Gabriel doing something unholy, and we are not shy to admit that we are currently drooling.

The picture also has the actor flaunting his toned body and chiseled physique while giving a peek into Calvins wearing his low-waist jeans in the style. Obsessed would be an understatement. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Gabriel Guevera will next be seen in My Fault’s sequel Your Fault. Are You also excited about the second part? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion updates.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Channelises Her Supermodel Energy As She Gives Chic Choices Donning A Flowy Plunging Neckline Gown & A Waistcoat Look… Well, Nobody Does It Better Than Her In Business!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News