We all know Gigi Hadid as a supermodel in Hollywood, but she has also been featured in a few films and had lend her voice to many movies. She has carved her path in the modelling industry for years, and her charming personality and gorgeous looks are enough to keep us enchanted. The diva was recently seen in Milan and channelled her inner supermodel energy like no other. Scroll ahead and check out her looks!

Gigi often leads the headlines for her personal life. She was previously married to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, and after divorcing him, she was linked with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Now, coming back to Gigi Hadid getting spotted on the rampway of Versace SS24 in Milan. For the fashion show, Gigi for a yellow shimmery Versace bodycon gown featuring a plunging neckline and slit detailing. She accentuated the look with a pair of statement ear studs and uncut stone-studded rings. For makeup, the supermodel opted for a glam look, including highlighted eye corners, blushed cheeks, defined brows, snatched eye makeup and pink lip shade.

Check it out here:

Gigi Hadid for Versace ss24 pic.twitter.com/NKyHPHnafs — linda (@itgirlenergy) September 22, 2023

After this look, Gigi Hadid served another hot look for the launch event as the guest in residence x luisaviaroma collab in Milan. For the event, the supermodel wore a s*xy white pantsuit that included a waistcoat, which made her flaunt her navel, parallel pants, and she paired it with a full-sleeved furry sweater. The blondie kept her look simple but classy and completed it with a brown lip shade.

Check out the pictures surfacing all over Twitter:

gigi hadid at the launch event of the guest in residence x luisaviaroma collab in milan, so so SO perfect. pic.twitter.com/PjKvulN5nF — ؘ (@gimuse) September 22, 2023

Are we going crazy by seeing Gigi serving lewks day and night? Well, hell yeah! This woman surely shows how to turn a casual look into a sassy one. Who would say she is a mother of a 3-year-old daughter?

