Selena Gomez is not just a singer or actress, but she’s also a fashion influencer whose fashion sense impressed her fans as well as haters. The Disney child actress successfully becomes the talk of the town when she graces red carpets, attends events or poses for photoshoots – if you don’t believe us, then just check out the sensual red outfit she wore to the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Today, we take you back to when the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star set the temperature soaring in a semi-sheer black satin dress while posing on a stairway. Trust me, this stairway to Selena is better than any stairway to Heaven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We recently came across a 4-year-old of X (formerly Twitter) handle Selena Gomez Worldwide that sees the ‘Calm Down’ singer looking her s*xiest in a low-cut black dress that not only has her ample b**bs on display for the world to see but also showed off her well-toned legs and a hint of her b*tt.

Talking about Selena Gomez’s ensemble in this throwback picture, the ‘Same Old Love’ singer is seen looking s*xy in a satin dress complete with a semi-sheer flared skirt. The black ensemble features a plunging neckline that not only teases fans with a glimpse of her cleav*ge but nearly has her b**bs spilling out the deep V-neckline. The satin around her waist helps accentuate her curves and gives her a more snatched figure.

Talking about the remainder of her ensemble, the sheer skirt of the dress not only flaunts the singer’s legs as she poses seductively on the stairs but also shows a hint of her b*tt – even though several layers of the netted material cover it. She completed the s*xy boss lady look with extremely high silver heels (complete with a black strap in the front), a thick diamond bangle and a killer stare. As for the makeup, her team opted for a non-heavy look consisting of a fine line of liner, light mascara, a nude lip shade and some blush.

Check out Selena Gomez looking like a seductress in this throwback picture here:

It’s been 4 years since Selena released "Same Old Love" as the second single from the album "Revival" #4YearsOfSameOldLove pic.twitter.com/xaN2tjyOlb — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) September 10, 2019

Hot or Not? Let us know in the comments what you think of this s*xy photoshoot still of Selena Gomez.

For more news, updates and fashion-related stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Alleged Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Leaves Nothing To Imagination As She Flashes Her T*tties In A Sheer Outfit, Totally Owning The Moment Like A Queen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News