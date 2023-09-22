Esha Gupta is the epitome of s*xiness and she surely knows how to flaunt her perfect hourglass figure. Nobody in Bollywood does fashion quite like Esha Gupta, who has a unique taste in fashion. From classy gowns, crop tops, sarees to racy two-pieces, she nails them all with super ease and never fails to take our breath away with her picture-perfect looks.

For the unversed, Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi, and since then, her bold and sensual choices have been the talk of the tinsel town. The actress was also seen in Raaz 3, Rustom and Commando 2. According to reports, Esha Gupta is at present working on Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.

Esha Gupta enjoys a huge fan base on social media with more than 15 million followers on Instagram and often treats her fans with her gorgeous images and aesthetic photos from her daily life, ticking all the boxes of any fashion enthusiast. And, guess what, the Bollywood diva, who is known for s*x appeal, has done it yet again as she dropped a few images on her Insta feed flaunting her voluptuous assets in a saree, acing her sultry fashion game. Scroll below to get a peep at her sensuous photos as we decode her look.

While the entire B-town was dressed in ethnic flavour due to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Esha Gupta also decked up in a stunning sage-green silk saree from the shelves of Ekaya, worth Rs 14,975 and paired it up with a blue padded deep-neck blouse, flaunting her envious curves. She accessorised her look with long earrings, polki gold bangles, a small bindi and a statement ring.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

For make-up, the Aashram star opted for black kohled eyes, mascara-laden eye-lashes, soft blush and pink lip shade that added the perfect grace and simplicity to the complete look. In addition, the actress kept her hair open with her wavy locks complementing her ethnic flare.

What do you think of Esha Gupta’s sensuous festive look? Let us know!

