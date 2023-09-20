Anushka Sharma is one actress in Bollywood who never misses an opportunity to give fashion and couple goals alongside her husband, Virat Kohli. She happens to be the face of L’oreal now and joined Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others holding the brand’s legacy at an international stature. On to the series of new events, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family and wore an exquisite Kanjeevaram saree, which you can pick for your Godh Bharai, making your baby bump look cuter than ever. Scroll below to take a look!

Anushka enjoys a massive fan following among fans and has over 64 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle, and we love her adorable yet relatable reels with her husband, Virat, on the platform.

Talking about her latest upload on Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared pictures of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Kohli-Sharma household. In the photos, the Sultan actress wore a stunning Kanjeevaram saree in beige with red and golden accents all over it.

The saree is from Gaurang Shah’s Tamil Nadu collection, and the designer is a popular name among B-town actresses. Anushka Sharma accessorised her look with ethnic gold jewellery, including a heavy necklace, earrings and Kadha (bangles).

Sharma kept her makeup minimalistic as usual, with flushed cheeks, nude lips, and her small Bindi on the face stole the show for us.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma never misses a chance to look flawless! NEVER.

If you’ve got your Godh Bharai coming up and you want to pick something elegant yet extraordinary, go for this Gaurang Shah creation, which will make your baby bump look cuter than it already is!

