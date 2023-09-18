If there is one diva who is currently acing in the fashion game in Bollywood, it is Janhvi Kapoor. From embodying Gen Z spirit to channeling the 90s romantic, Janhvi is doing it all. The Mili actor is also known for her experimental fashion, taking risks with her sartorial choices as she aims to bring perfection to her craft. While we are in awe of her ability to slip into a bodycon fit, we are also mesmerized by her saree soiree. But, one trend that Janhvi has mastered to the T is her ability to make cutouts work.

While many Bollywood divas now seem to be captivated by the cut-out trend, Janhvi has been doing it forever now. One thing about cut-outs is they just simply accentuate curvaceous body and who better than Janhvi knows how to flaunt her ample assets?

Recently, we stumbled upon an Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated picture of Janhvi Kapoor and it seems like AI understood the assignment with this one. The AI-generated picture shows the Good Luck Jerry actor flaunting her curvaceous figure in a green cut-out monokini with flower bud cut details encircling her waist, a halter turtle neckline, and a floor-sweeping cape that hung from the back.

The swimsuit-shaped detailing on the back allowed a peek into Janhvi’s ample assets as she seductively posed holding her long locks in a sultry manner. For the makeup, she went with shades of nude with smokey eyes, mauve lips, and contoured cheeks in this AI-generated image.

Check out below:

Despite being an AI-generated image, we would not be shocked if Janhvi Kapoor someday pulls off this exquisite risque dress as the look has her name written all over it.

Other than the cut-out trend, Janhvi also loves herself a nice bikini any day of the year. But again, when has Janhvi not served the glam game right?

What are your thoughts on this AI-generated look of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know in the comment section below.

