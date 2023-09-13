The MTV Video Music Awards, aka VMAs, was a star-studded night that saw the leading celebrities of the musical world walking the red carpet and taking home the trophies. Among the many musicians, Selena Gomez also made her first appearance on the show since 2019 and turned heads on the carpet. While Sel won only one award at the night among her three nominations, she certainly stole the show, not with her looks but her expressions at Chris Brown’s nomination that has got netizens talking.

Sel has been living her life in the public eye since she was a teenager. After debuting as an actress with Disney, she pursued music and reached massive heights with her tracks.

Coming back, Selena Gomez arrived at the VMAs wearing a stunning halterneck red lace dress. The glittery dress perfectly hugged her body as she also flaunted her b*ssom. As the singer was the centre of attraction at the ceremony, many cameras were focused on her.

During the award ceremony, Selena Gomez, sitting with Rema, was spotted sneering when Chris Brown was nominated for his track How Does It Feel with Chloe Bailey. The award eventually went to SZA for Shirt, but the Only Murders In The Building Star won all the attention with her reaction.

Selena Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown is SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/bJyjZwmzZ9 — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) September 13, 2023

As the clip has gone viral on Twitter, a fan reacted, “she is there for vibes and to be real af she does not care here for it,” while another wrote, “and that’s why she’s a diva.”

A third one wrote, “One thing about Selena is that you always know exactly what she’s thinking at any given moment. like she can be really real at points I’ll give her that…”

“She ate that,” penned another.

Well, seemingly Selena might not have tried to diss the singer as she has often mentioned how she is a fan. She also worked with Brown on a few songs.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Rema’s track Calm Down was nominated for three awards: Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeats. They took home the award under the Best Afrobeats category.

