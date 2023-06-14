SZA “doesn’t really feel” like a girl.

The 33-year-old rap star – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – explained in a joint chat with fellow musician Glorilla that she is never really sure what is going on but when it comes to her music, she refuses to label herself as female.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told Interview magazine: “I still don’t really feel like a girl, because in my mind, I want to kill everything moving. I don’t really care if it’s a girl or a boy, or whatever the f*** going on. I want it. Music-wise, I don’t put up a ceiling. Do you feel like, ‘I’m a female rapper’, or, ‘I’m just a cold-a** rapper, and it is what it is.'”

Glorilla responded: “Nah, I ain’t going to say I’m a female rapper. I’m a rapper, period!”

The ‘Kiss Me More‘ hitmaker also explained that when she is in the studio she prefers to record next to the sound engineer because she finds it “embarrassing” to be watched whilst laying down a track and joked that she often likes to pretend to be ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper Travis Scott.

SZA added: ” I record next to my engineer, because in the booth I can’t tell who in the engineering room, and I don’t want n***** walking in there looking at me. It’s way more embarrassing, because I’m in there just trying to hit them notes and it’s like, ‘Damn, n****. Why you in there with the auto-tune off? Because you know I’m trying to find my soul, b****. It’s just fun to play around with. I be pretending I’m Travis Scott. I just be turning that s***all the way to the maximum.

Must Read: ‘Business Proposal’ Fame Kim Sejeong Slams Rumours Claiming She Visited Japan With Co-Star Ahn Hyo-Seop, Reveals Who Actually Accompanied Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News