Selena Gomez has been keeping her fans updated via her Instagram profile for a while now. The singer is the most followed woman on the social media platform and she never fails to influence them all for good. Sel has been dishing out body positivity with her pictures and keeping it real with her no-filter looks. Recently, she stunned in a s*xy black monokini with a plunging neckline and exposed her hip dips in a new photo, and fans cannot stop gushing about her.

Since the beginning of the year, Selena has been making headlines owing to her personal life. Earlier she raised her voice against netizens who fat-shamed her and proved that nobody’s opinion can stop her from loving her own body.

The singer has always been vocal about her mental and physical health struggles and has gone through a lot in her life. She now focuses on spreading body positivity and making sure to flaunt her curves whenever she wishes to. Taking to her Instagram stories, Selena Gomez recently shared a mirror selfie in which she wore a sleeveless black monokini with a deep neck through which she exhibited her cl*avage.

The bottom part of the monokini had high cuts, and the Single Soon star put her stretch marks, curves and hip dips on display. She tied her hair in a neat bun and her skin looked nothing but radiant. Reacting to Selena Gomez’s latest picture, her fans are hailing her for spreading body positivity.

Selena Gomez stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/44ZmR1NceQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 12, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “Role Model,” while another wrote, “I’m not surprised! Selena Gomez is always stunning.”

“Selena Gomez is a beautiful person inside and out,” wrote a third one.

Another commented, “She looks amazing! She is truly a queen!.”

One dragged Sel’s ex-flame Justin Bieber into the conversation and wrote, “Justin Bieber will wow after seeing this.”

What are your views on Selena Gomez’s look? Let us know in the comments.

