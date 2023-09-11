Justin Bieber is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet but with fame also comes bizarre lawsuits which the singer once had to handle after he got sued by a man. An individual claimed that the crooner stole his credit card and used it to get surgery for his p*nis enlargement. Sounds bizarre, isn’t it? Well, this happened way back in 2012. Scroll down to know the details.

On the personal front, Justin Bieber has been recently in the headlines after he reportedly dropped his longtime manager and mentor, Scooter Braun. If sources are to be believed, Justin’s wife has taken over the business responsibilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the bizarre controversy of Justin Bieber, according to TMZ, the singer got sued by a man from Michigan who claimed that the crooner stole his credit card to spend money on his p*nis enlargement surgery. The individual also claimed that he was the father of singer Selena Gomez, who was Justin’s girlfriend at the time. According to the publication, the lawsuit also mentioned that Justin bought cocaine for him and rapper P Diddy with the stolen credit card. If this was not enough, the unknown individual also alleged that Justin was cheating on Selena with singers Kesha, Rihanna and Penelope Cruz.

As per the publication, the lawsuit mentioned, “Bieber has cost me $426.78 and never paid me back. This money was used as abortion money because Justin Bieber got my daughter Selena pregnant in my bedroom, on my Canadian bear rug.”

The man added, “Usher Raymond came to my house on the fourth of july 2012 and sodomized me with a firework and lit it inside my an*l area while blaring katy perry [sic] firework song in my ear drums.” The individual also claimed, Justin Bieber “gave Selena a STD” adding, “Bieber stole my credit card to buy him and sean p-ditty [sic] combs cocaine to use in drug free school zones… Bieber also got a p*nis enlargement with my stolen american express card.”

The lawsuit against the Grammy-winning singer concluded, “I’m an emotional mess. America must boycott biebers music!” Interestingly, Justin or his team never responded to this bizarre lawsuit, as it appears all this never happened.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News