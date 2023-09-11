Harry Styles is not only a ladies man but also seems to be extremely good with kids, especially toddlers. An Instagram video of the British crooner has been doing rounds on the Internet where he can be seen affectionately holding and cradling a baby. The video soon went viral on social media platforms as many SM users adored the way Harry holds the baby in the clip. Many claimed that the singer seemed to be a pro and was acting as if he already had four kids at home. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Styles recently wrapped up his Love On Tour 2023. On the personal front, the singer has been chilling for a while. He recently broke the internet with his new pictures where he flashed his toned abs while taking a dip in a pond.

Circling back to Harry Styles’ adorable video, the Instagram clip seems to be from a music video set as the singer can be seen talking to someone while holding a chubby toddler. The little munchkin appears to be in absolute comfort as Harry holds the baby while sliding his hands up from the baby’s bottom. In one shot, the crooner plays with the toddler while also trying to manage his work. It is not clear if it is the same baby who appears in Harry’s As It Was video as the singer had once also shared behind-the-scenes of the song’s music video where he playfully interacted with a toddler.

Interestingly, Harry Styles once spoke about having children during one of his earlier interviews. “If I have kids at some point, I will encourage them to be themselves and be vulnerable and share,” said the Grammy-winning artist.

A lot of social media users commented on Harry Styles’ video. One user said, “It’s like he is a father for ten years and has four kids or something.” Another said, “Gotta love a man that is that comfortable holding someone else’s baby.” The next one shared, “Bro harry needs to be a dad.”

An individual stated, “He’s acting like it’s just another day with 3 other kids at home dude what.” Meanwhile, one said, “The natural instinct is kicking in.” Another person claimed, “He’s gonna be a sweet daddy.”

One user added, “He looked so at ease holding that sweet lil baby. Can’t wait when he has his little ones. Especially if he girls they’re going to be daddy’s little girls. Precious.”

A user commented, “Harry appears to be as comfortable holding that sweet baby in his arms as that sweet baby is laying in his arms. Such a loving sight” as the next one concluded, “Harry is going to be a natural. He will be the perfect Daddy.”

